Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Official For UFC 313 On March 8

At UFC 313, Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title against the number one contender at 205 pounds, Magomed Ankalaev.

This long-awaited clash will headline the promotion’s return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8 as the 2025 calendar continues to take shape.

The fight was made official during the UFC 311 broadcast and is certainly one that fight fans have been eagerly anticipating.

Many believe that Ankalaev has long deserved another shot at the title following his unbeaten streak in the division. He solidified his spot by beating Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 last October to make him undeniable.

In order to secure UFC gold for the first time, he will need to end the incredible winning streak of “Poatan,” who successfully defended the title three times last year. Since moving up to light heavyweight, Pereira has won five fights in a row but many believe that Ankalaev will be his toughest test to date.

Jon Anik also confirmed a five-round co-main event for March 8 between fan favorites Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker at lightweight.