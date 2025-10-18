“Perfect” – Fans & Fighters React To Charles Jourdain Landing Flush Knee Before Locking Up Submission Of Davey Grant At UFC Vancouver

In front of a native Canadian crowd, Charles Jourdain scored another highlight finish, putting away Davey Grant at UFC Vancouver.

Both men came out swinging from the opening bell, with Grant focused on leg kicks, while Jourdain fired back with sharp combinations. Grant looked for his signature flying knee, and after several explosive exchanges, he landed one.

Jourdain then took advantage of a busted-up Grant and landed some strong ground-and-pound. He then locked up a guillotine to score the submission win.

Charles Jourdain Submits Davey Grant At UFC Vancouver

Charles Jordain landed one of the nastiest jump knees I've seen in recent history yet somehow Davey Grant kept going.



Jourdain gets the finish a minute later with a guillotine choke #UFCVancouver — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 18, 2025

Jourdain has now won two straight and four of his last six, making it 2-0 with two submissions now at 135.

This is just Grant’s second loss in six bouts.