Petr Yan Slams Sean O’Malley For UFC 316 Submission Loss To Merab Dvalishvili: ‘Back In Line, Buddy’

Petr Yan believes the UFC’s decision to grant Sean O’Malley an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili had more to do with hype than merit.

O’Malley challenged reigning bantamweight champion Dvalishvili in the UFC 316 headliner at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where he ultimately suffered the first submission loss of his professional career.

“Suga” entered the octagon with a noticeably more measured and tactical approach, showcasing improved takedown defense by stuffing six of Dvalishvili’s first eight attempts. But true to form, the Georgian powerhouse marched forward with trademark relentlessness, blending calculated pressure with crisp, well-timed striking.

By the third round, “The Machine” had drained O’Malley’s gas tank with an unrelenting barrage of takedown attempts. Sensing the opportunity, Dvalishvili locked in a vicious north-south choke, forcing his opponent to tap and successfully making his second title defense.

Merab Dvalishvili first claimed the bantamweight title by decisively dethroning Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 last September with a dominant unanimous decision.

Petr Yan Calls Out Sean O’Malley for Getting Ahead Without Earning It

Petr Yan didn’t hold back on social media following Sean O’Malley’s failed attempt to reclaim the bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. The former champion took aim at his old rival, suggesting that O’Malley was gifted an unearned title shot.

“This is what happens when you’re handed things you didn’t earn. Back in line, buddy @SugaSeanMMA,” Petr Yan wrote on X.

The tension between O’Malley and Yan dates back to their razor-thin clash at UFC 280 in October 2022, where “No Mercy” suffered a highly controversial split decision loss — one that continues to stir debate to this day.

With consecutive losses to Merab Dvalishvili, “Suga” now sits at 10-3 (1 NC) record in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Yan, currently riding a two-fight win streak, is reportedly slated to face Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26, set to take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, United Arab Emirates. “No Mercy” boasts a 10-4 record inside the Octagon and is aiming to reestablish himself in the title mix.