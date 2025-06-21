‘Physical Monster’ – Fans React To Ko Seok-hyun’s Massive Upset Over Oban Elliott To Close Out UFC Baku Prelims

Ko Seok-hyun secured perhaps the biggest victory of his career, and perhaps the biggest win out of all who came out on top in the UFC Baku prelims, scoring a major upset of Oban Elliott.
Elliott had come into the bout as a -485 favorite, according to Draftkings, while Seok-hyun was a +370 underdog.
Seok-hyun wasted no time showcasing his power, landing a hard left hand early and showing off his impressive judo abilities. Elliott had his moments with body kicks in the first, but Seok-hyun showed more aggression and landed the heavier shots.
Seok-hyun continued to dominate with grappling in the second, repeatedly dragging Elliott to the ground and attacking with heavy punches and elbows — and even threatening a choke at one point.
Seok-hyun continued to battle strong, opening up a cut on Elliott with an elbow. Elliott battled back and attempted a last-minute submission, but it wasn’t enough, as Seok-hyun swept the judges’ scorecards.
Seok-hyun has now won five fights in a row. This marked his UFC debut after a decision win over Igor Cavalcanti on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.
Elliott sees an eight-fight unbeaten streak snapped with his defeat.