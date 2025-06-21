‘Physical Monster’ – Fans React To Ko Seok-hyun’s Massive Upset Over Oban Elliott To Close Out UFC Baku Prelims

Ko Seok-hyun secured perhaps the biggest victory of his career, and perhaps the biggest win out of all who came out on top in the UFC Baku prelims, scoring a major upset of Oban Elliott.

Elliott had come into the bout as a -485 favorite, according to Draftkings, while Seok-hyun was a +370 underdog.

Seok-hyun wasted no time showcasing his power, landing a hard left hand early and showing off his impressive judo abilities. Elliott had his moments with body kicks in the first, but Seok-hyun showed more aggression and landed the heavier shots.

Seok-hyun continued to dominate with grappling in the second, repeatedly dragging Elliott to the ground and attacking with heavy punches and elbows — and even threatening a choke at one point.

Seok-hyun continued to battle strong, opening up a cut on Elliott with an elbow. Elliott battled back and attempted a last-minute submission, but it wasn’t enough, as Seok-hyun swept the judges’ scorecards.

Ko Seok-hyun Pulls Off Major Upset Of Oban Elliott In UFC Debut At UFC Baku

Seok Hyun Ko exhibition. Oban is no mug & he’s had his way with him for 15 mins there. Physical monster — Kon (@Konate_FPL) June 21, 2025

Ko Seok Hyun over-performing in his UFC debut. He's constantly two steps ahead of Elliott, who's now covered in blood.#UFCBaku — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) June 21, 2025

Damm absolute domination by Seok Hyun Ko he looked quality solid debut #UFCBaku — DWood🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DWood333) June 21, 2025

Absolute shut out from Seok-Hyun Ko.



To do that to Oban Elliott is incredible impressive, and on his UFC debut no less.



Should be 30-27 scorecards. #UFCBaku — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 21, 2025

✅ Seok Hyun Ko ML (+400)



✅ Oban Elliott Fraud Checked#UFCBaku pic.twitter.com/E5c7BtJfFp — Sparring with Reality (@SWR_Betting) June 21, 2025

Seok-hyun has now won five fights in a row. This marked his UFC debut after a decision win over Igor Cavalcanti on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Elliott sees an eight-fight unbeaten streak snapped with his defeat.