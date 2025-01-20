Paddy Pimblett Responds To Backlash For Holding Rival In Choke During Gym Spar: ‘He Agreed To No Tapping!’

Paddy Pimblett is no stranger to engaging in online beefs with his fellow fighters but his latest social media feud ended up being settled on the mats. “The Baddy” had been going back and forth with Irish/Ghanaian athlete Denis Frimpong before both men agreed to put on some gloves and shin guards to handle their differences.

Frimpong is a 30-year old fighter who previously competed in European promotion OKTAGON before parting ways with the promotion last year but he has recently re-signed with them. He trains out of Manchester Top Team alongside the likes of Lerone Murphy and Lewis McGrillen with the gym recently opening the doors to Liverpool’s Pimblett this past Saturday.

With fighters from the gym sat around the edges of the mat, Pimblett and Frimpong engaged in some striking which mostly consisted of leg kicks, which Pimblett appeared to get the better of. After Frimpong threw a big right hook, “The Baddy” dipped underneath and secured a body lock takedown to put the fight in his element.

From here, the 30-year old took his opponent’s back and secured a rear-naked choke which quickly led to Frimpong tapping. Despite multiple taps, Pimblett did not let go of the choke which led to several spectators pulling him off of “The Menace” as tensions flared between the Manchester hosts and their visitors.

Pimblett has since responded to some of the criticism he has faced after videos of the fight were posted on social media. He posted a statement to say that people were judging him for not letting go the submission despite not knowing about an agreement between the two fighters that had taken place before they started exchanging blows.

“He agreed to no tapping beforehand. All you butthurt idiots who don’t know what your talking about just pipe down don’t talk when you don’t know the context. Not me fault he tapped like a… when he was saying was going to KO me on the feet and got outstruck.”