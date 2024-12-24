Paddy Pimblett Teases Huge Fight Announcement: ‘See You At The Top’

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett is gearing up for a huge fight next time out after putting together six consecutive wins inside the Octagon. The 29-year old submitted King Green in his latest outing at UFC 304 in July to enter the lightweight rankings at the #13-spot.

Many expect that “The Baddy” will be back in action when the UFC returns to home soil for the Brit with a Fight Night card set to take place at the O2 Arena in London on March 22. With some of the names around him already matched up, that creates some interesting discussion regarding who may be next for Pimblett.

From the moment that he arrived in the UFC, the scouser has been one of the most talked about fighters in the promotion and that goes a long way when it comes to securing big fights. Pimblett isn’t ever going to be short on other contenders calling him out and that works to his advantage.

One name that has already put himself in the mix is the #8-ranked Mateusz Gamrot who would be a solid step up for Pimblett given his stature in the division. However, in a recent YouTube video, he seemed to hint at an even bigger opportunity.

Pimblett told fans via his channel that they can expect to see some news very soon with contracts hopefully being signed in the not too distant future. He ended the video with a phrase that has become specifically tied to one man.

“I’m coming for that belt, so I’m looking for higher ranked fighters now,” Pimblett said. “I’m sure you will see a fight announcement soon enough. I’ve said yeah, the opponent said yeah, just need to get stuff signed. So, you know the score, everyone. Like, comment, subscribe, and I’ll see you at the top.”

“See you at the top” has been a reoccurring saying of the former title challenger Michael Chandler during his time in the UFC. Chandler himself had mentioned Pimblett as a potential option following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 and the #7-ranked contender would be a huge matchup for him. Given the magnitude of this fight, it’s hard to imagine it taking place in England, especially if Leon Edwards was correct when he said that he would be headlining the card.