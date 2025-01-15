Patricio Pitbull Sets Sights On Former UFC Featherweight Champion Following Long-Awaited PFL Release

Patrício Pitbull is now officially a free agent after being granted his release from the PFL. The Bellator featherweight champion has been very vocal about wanting to leave the promotion in recent months after a breakdown in communications with the promotion and he has finally been granted his wish.

The Brazilian is a legend of the Bellator promotion but with that brand now officially dead, he realizes that he doesn’t have long left to tick off some bucket list items in his career. At 37-years old, he has recently spoken about dreaming of getting to fight in the UFC before he hangs up the gloves for good.

As a 30-fight veteran in Bellator with the most fights, wins and finishes in the history of the promotion, it didn’t ever look like we would see him step inside the Octagon but that is quite clearly the destination which he hopes to arrive at in the coming days, weeks or months. In fact, shortly after PFL founder Donn Davis announced the news that Pitbull would be parting ways with the promotion, the Brazilian had already set his sights on a potential opponent.

It appears that whilst he has spent a lot of time talking about a move to lightweight coming sooner rather than later, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will face former champ Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch which he agreed to after being joined in the cage by “The Great” following his win over Max Holloway last October. Given the fact that Pitbull is towards the end of his career, it makes sense for him to jump in at the deep end against the best 145-pounders that the UFC has to offer.

If the rematch doesn’t take place in the near future for whatever reason, Pitbull would like to share the cage with Volkanovski in a dream fight that no one would have seen coming several years ago.