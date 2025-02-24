Dustin Poirier Backs Ilia Topuria For ‘Right Off The Bat’ Title Shot Against Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier is all in on the idea of Ilia Topuria stepping straight into a title fight against reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Last week, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Topuria is vacating the featherweight title to pursue greatness in the lightweight division, aiming to cement his legacy as a two-division UFC champion.

As a result, former champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to clash with Diego Lopes for the vacant 145-pound title in the main event of UFC 314 this April.

According to White, “El Matador” opted to move up a weight class, believing he had already accomplished enough at featherweight while also facing an increasingly grueling cut to the 145-pound limit.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Poirier spoke highly of Topuria’s bold decision to relinquish his UFC featherweight championship.

“I mean, it’s respectful,” Poirier said. “It’s honorable to vacate the belt, to not hold up the division where guys have been working so hard to get their shot at the title. He’s doing it the right way. I’ve never seen him in person, but everybody says he’s heavy, that he walks around heavy, but if he can make 145, I don’t know how big he is because some of these lightweights are huge.”

Dustin Poirier feels Ilia Topuria has done enough to earn a title fight against Islam Makhachev:



"Vacating the belt and moving up, finishing Max Holloway the way that he did, I would give him a crack at the lightweight title right off the bat.”



(🎥 @JoseYoungs)

Following White’s announcement regarding Topuria, there has been plenty of discussion among MMA fans and analysts about whether the undefeated Spaniard should receive a fast-tracked title shot against Makhachev.

While some support the idea, others — including Makhachev’s manager, Rizvan Magomedov — believe he should first face top contenders like Poirier, Charles Oliveira, or Justin Gaethje to earn his shot at the belt.

However, “The Diamond” sees no need for Topuria to prove himself further, arguing that his knockout victory over current BMF champion Max Holloway speaks for itself.

“That’s tough to say, especially with all of the contenders, with how the lightweight division’s been over the last few years. But with a guy like him, vacating the belt and moving up, finishing Max Holloway the way that he did, I would give him a crack at the lightweight title right off the bat.”

“El Matador” boasts a flawless 16-0 professional record, with eight wins by submission and six by knockout. He claimed the 145-pound title in dominant fashion, finishing Volkanovski at UFC 298, before successfully defending it with another knockout victory over Holloway at UFC 308 last year.