HomeNewsUFC
(Carlos Prates on Instagram)

Carlos Prates Takes Issue With Omission From ‘Best Hands In The UFC’ List

By Kyle Dimond

The UFC is home to some incredible strikers who are particularly known for the boxing skills that they bring to the Octagon. Following a recent social media post, one of the promotion’s most devastating knockout artists voiced his displeasure at being left out of that category.

Popular MMA social media page and clothing brand Full Violence posted the following image on Instagram which listed Sean O’Malley, Jack Della Maddalena, José Aldo, Dustin Poirier, Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, Max Holloway and Petr Yan as the fighters with the best hands in the sport. One of the breakout stars of 2024 clearly believes that he should also have been highlighted based on the body of work that he has accumulated over the past 12 months.

Carlos Prates emerged as one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC by producing four consecutive knockout wins inside the Octagon this past year. After appearing on the 2023 season of Dana White’s Contender Series, the Brazilian has announced himself as a serious threat in the welterweight division by stopping Trevin Giles, Charles Radtke, Li Jingliang and Neil Magny with his latest performance earning him a spot in the top 15 rankings.

The Fighting Nerds athlete credits his Muay Thai experience for his ferocious striking skillset which has seen him win 16 of his 21 pro fights via knockout. Whilst it surely would’ve been an honor for Prates to be listed alongside this group of fighters considering that all but one of them has been a champion at one stage in their careers, his comment in the replies to the post says it all without the need for any words.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Kevin Lee: I Offered To Fight For $5K On Dana White’s Contender Series, But The UFC Weren’t Interested

UFC
Kevin Lee was eager for another opportunity to compete in the UFC, where he...

Cain Velásquez Highlights Clear Weakness Jon Jones Can Exploit Against Tom Aspinall

UFC
Cain Velásquez will always be known as one of the best heavyweights that we...

Irish Soccer Team Distances Itself From Conor McGregor After UFC Star Poses With Trophy Post-Cup Final Win

UFC
For a long time, being associated with Conor McGregor was one of the biggest...

Tony Ferguson Said To Be In Talks With New Promotion Following 8-Fight UFC Losing Skid

UFC
The Global Fight League, or GFL, have announced a huge amount of names who...

Former UFC Fighter Outlines Factor Khabib Nurmagomedov Left Out Of Dagestan vs. Ireland Debate

UFC
Legendary former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to have caused quite the stir...

Jan Błachowicz Explains Jon Jones’ Callout Of Alex Pereira: ‘He’s A Little Bit Afraid’ Of Aspinall

UFC
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz believes an element of fear is playing...

14-Fight UFC Veteran Removed From The Roster: ‘I Did My Best, So I Have No Regrets’

UFC
It's the end of the road on mixed martial arts' biggest stage for one...

UFC Commentator Backs ‘More Versatile Striker’ Amanda Ribas To Beat Mackenzie Dern Again

UFC
The UFC kicks off its schedule for 2025 Saturday night at the Apex, where...

Conor McGregor Claims BKFC KnuckleMania Set To Break UFC’s 14-Year Wells Fargo Center Gate Record

BKFC
The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), part-owned by Conor McGregor, looks set to host...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002