Carlos Prates Takes Issue With Omission From ‘Best Hands In The UFC’ List

The UFC is home to some incredible strikers who are particularly known for the boxing skills that they bring to the Octagon. Following a recent social media post, one of the promotion’s most devastating knockout artists voiced his displeasure at being left out of that category.

Popular MMA social media page and clothing brand Full Violence posted the following image on Instagram which listed Sean O’Malley, Jack Della Maddalena, José Aldo, Dustin Poirier, Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, Max Holloway and Petr Yan as the fighters with the best hands in the sport. One of the breakout stars of 2024 clearly believes that he should also have been highlighted based on the body of work that he has accumulated over the past 12 months.

Carlos Prates emerged as one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC by producing four consecutive knockout wins inside the Octagon this past year. After appearing on the 2023 season of Dana White’s Contender Series, the Brazilian has announced himself as a serious threat in the welterweight division by stopping Trevin Giles, Charles Radtke, Li Jingliang and Neil Magny with his latest performance earning him a spot in the top 15 rankings.

The Fighting Nerds athlete credits his Muay Thai experience for his ferocious striking skillset which has seen him win 16 of his 21 pro fights via knockout. Whilst it surely would’ve been an honor for Prates to be listed alongside this group of fighters considering that all but one of them has been a champion at one stage in their careers, his comment in the replies to the post says it all without the need for any words.