“Proved Me Wrong Time And Time Again Throughout The Season” – Fans & Fighters React To Joseph Morales Winning Flyweight TUF Title With Triangle Choke Of Alibi Idiris At UFC 319

After Brad Katona did so just a couple of seasons ago, Joseph Morales has re-entered the UFC after winning The Ultimate Fighter, becoming the flyweight winner of season 33 with a second-round submission of Alibi Idiris — a fight that kicked off the action at UFC 319.

Morales, the major underdog in this fight, came out with pressure right away, as the two did some early trading. Though Morales was on the front foot, Idiris did very well while landing on the back foot. Morales would clinch Idiris up, however, getting the upper hand in the grappling department. After Idiris missed a spinning attack, Morales scored a takedown and worked Idiris in top control. Morales got to the back and locked up a body triangle, keeping ahold even as Idiris got to his feet. Though Morales had to release the grip, he’d use a kimura grip to get Idiris back down and back to Idiris’ back. Morales locked up a choke, but the time expired.

Morales looked to get Idiris down to start the second round, but Idiris managed to do well with defending those attempts. But as Idiris continued to look for big moves, Morales strongly worked him over with boxing, eventually landing a body blow that did big damage. Morales dropped Idiris and looked for a banana split, but he lost it.

While he was on the bottom, Morales locked up a tight triangle choke, scoring the submission and the TUF 33 flyweight title.

Right after this tweet he catches him in a triangle and ends it, Joseph Morales looked incredible tonight. So interested to see where he goes from here, he proved me wrong time and time again throughout this season. #UFC319 https://t.co/SEyRBYAAfv — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 16, 2025

Joseph Morales dominates Alibi Idiris taps him with a SLICK triangle to become the #TUF33 flyweight winner.



It took him seven years to return to the UFC but here he is! #UFC319 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 16, 2025

If you thought Joseph Morales was going to get smoked you must not have watched the show #TUF — Freegrace (@Freegra18219541) August 16, 2025

Joseph Morales is The Ultimate Fighter! What a dominant and complete performance #UFC319 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 16, 2025

What a performance from Joseph Morales — looked incredible — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 16, 2025

Triangle choke!!! Joseph Morales is The Ultimate Fighter. What a performance. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) August 16, 2025

WOOOOOOW!!! JOSEPH MORALES POR TRIANGULO EN EL SEGUNDO ASALTO!!!! NUEVO CAMPEON DEL PESO MOSCA DEL TUF 33 #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/nVTtsAd2Vb — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) August 16, 2025

This is now a Joseph Morales fan account. — Jeremy Wengel (@JeremyWengel) August 16, 2025

Morales, a member of Team Sonnen, arrived at the final fight through victories over Eduardo Henrique and Imanol Rodriguez (the latter in controversial fashion). Before TUF, Morales had a prior stint in the UFC, going 1-2 with a submission of Roberto Sanchez and losses to Deiveson Figueriedo and Eric Shelton. Since his UFC release, he’s won three straight.

Idiris, a member of Team Cormier, reached the TUF Finale thanks to defeating Furkatbek Yokubov and Roybert Echerverria. Prior to his time on TUF, Idiris went 10-0 as a pro while fighting exclusively for Nazia FC, picking up their flyweight title in the process.

The TUF 33 welterweight winner will be determined at Noche UFC 3 in a fight featuring Team Cormier’s Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko. The fight was scheduled for tonight but was postponed due to Sezinando suffering an injury.