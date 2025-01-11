VIDEO: Punahele Soriano Stops Uroš Medić In 31 Seconds To Open UFC Vegas 101 Main Card

Welterweight Punahale Soriano got the first main card win of 2025, doing so in practically no time at all Saturday at UFC Vegas 101.

Soriano needed just 31 seconds to score a quick finish of Uroš Medić at the promotion’s first event of the new year inside Las Vegas’ Apex on Jan. 11.

The Hawaiian nailed his Serbian opponentwith a one-two that dropped him. Soriano followed this with some quick but vicious ground-and-pound to put the finishing touches on this win.

Punahele Soriano put Uros Medic to sleep in round 1!!! #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/yk1JARyNAL — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) January 12, 2025

Soriano has now won back-to-back fights and three of his last five, improving to 5-4 in the UFC. It also marks his first knockout win since defeating Dalcha Lungiambula in 2022.

After arriving to the UFC 6-0, meanwhile, Medić now falls to 10-3, having been finished in each of his losses.