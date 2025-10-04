UFC

“Put Some Respect On His Name” – Fans & Fighters React As Underdog Ramiz Brahimaj Nails Head Kick And Submits Austin Vanderford At UFC 320

By Thomas Albano

Though he came into the bout as the underdog in the eyes of oddsmakers, Ramiz Brahimaj was not going to let that kind of tag deter him. Instead, he turned things around on opponent Austin Vanderford and pulled off a highlight submission during the preliminary card of UFC 320.

Vanderford controlled most of the first round with his grappling, taking the fight to the ground and controlling with top-heavy pressure. But things changed in the second round, as Brahimaj scored an offensive flurry that included a stunning head kick.

The fight went to the ground again, but this time Brahimaj got Vanderford locked in a tight guillotine choke, scoring the submission less than a minute into the second round.

Ramiz Brahimaj Upsets Austin Vanderford With Submission At UFC 320

Brahimaj has won four of his last five, including three straight wins.

Vanderford is 2-3 since challenging Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight title in February 2022. He made his UFC debut at UFC Seattle in February, defeating Nikolay Veretennikov.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002