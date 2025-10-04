“Put Some Respect On His Name” – Fans & Fighters React As Underdog Ramiz Brahimaj Nails Head Kick And Submits Austin Vanderford At UFC 320

Though he came into the bout as the underdog in the eyes of oddsmakers, Ramiz Brahimaj was not going to let that kind of tag deter him. Instead, he turned things around on opponent Austin Vanderford and pulled off a highlight submission during the preliminary card of UFC 320.

Vanderford controlled most of the first round with his grappling, taking the fight to the ground and controlling with top-heavy pressure. But things changed in the second round, as Brahimaj scored an offensive flurry that included a stunning head kick.

The fight went to the ground again, but this time Brahimaj got Vanderford locked in a tight guillotine choke, scoring the submission less than a minute into the second round.

Brahimaj is ALWAYS the underdog and keeps pulling out these gritty victories. Put some respect on his name!!! #UFC330 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 4, 2025

His guillotine is different !! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 4, 2025

Great combo to headkick and got the first sub on Austin — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 4, 2025

So I ain’t the only one it’s happened to?😂 #UFC320 I still want that rematch back — Billy Goff (@BilliamGoff) October 4, 2025

Let me fight Ramiz again! #UFC320 — Billy Goff (@BilliamGoff) October 4, 2025

Woooow. Brahimaj scores the sub and absolutely slices Vanderford with a brutal head kick in the process. Didn't see that coming. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) October 4, 2025

Ramiz Brahimaj is a problem, since coming back from his injury he’s had incredible finishing instincts and looked amazing. Time to stop doubting this man. #UFC320 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) October 4, 2025

Ramiz Brahimaj did it again!!! #UFC320 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) October 4, 2025

EASY MONEY. Oddsmakers were smokin crack on this one. Ramiz Brahimaj +240 ✅ #UFC320 — Abe G. (@Abe_Gzz) October 4, 2025

Excellent performance from Ramiz Brahimaj on the #UFC320 prelims. He gets the round 2 submission over Austin

Vanderford via guillotine. That’s 3 straight wins for Ramiz all as a dog. He said this underdog is going to keep barking pic.twitter.com/1KuQK4o0P0 — Mr. Octagon (@octagon_mr) October 4, 2025

“You gave me nightmares!”



lol hard not to be happy for Brahimaj there #UFC320 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) October 4, 2025

Brahimaj has won four of his last five, including three straight wins.

Vanderford is 2-3 since challenging Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight title in February 2022. He made his UFC debut at UFC Seattle in February, defeating Nikolay Veretennikov.