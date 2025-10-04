“Put Some Respect On His Name” – Fans & Fighters React As Underdog Ramiz Brahimaj Nails Head Kick And Submits Austin Vanderford At UFC 320

Though he came into the bout as the underdog in the eyes of oddsmakers, Ramiz Brahimaj was not going to let that kind of tag deter him. Instead, he turned things around on opponent Austin Vanderford and pulled off a highlight submission during the preliminary card of UFC 320.
Vanderford controlled most of the first round with his grappling, taking the fight to the ground and controlling with top-heavy pressure. But things changed in the second round, as Brahimaj scored an offensive flurry that included a stunning head kick.
The fight went to the ground again, but this time Brahimaj got Vanderford locked in a tight guillotine choke, scoring the submission less than a minute into the second round.
Brahimaj has won four of his last five, including three straight wins.
Vanderford is 2-3 since challenging Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight title in February 2022. He made his UFC debut at UFC Seattle in February, defeating Nikolay Veretennikov.