Rafael dos Anjos Speaks On UFC 308 Injury: ‘Not How I Wanted To Spend My 40th Birthday…’

The welterweight return and 40th birthday of UFC veteran Rafael Dos Anjos did no go to plan at UFC 308 this past Saturday night. His bout with the #10-ranked Geoff Neal came to an end in just 90 seconds after “RDA” suffered a knee injury that he couldn’t continue from.

Neal started the fight incredibly well and was able to drop Dos Anjos early on in the fight. Unfortunately, the second time that the former lightweight champion went down, it was the end of the fight due to an injury which isn’t how anyone would’ve wanted the fight to go.

Despite this, Dos Anjos appears to be in good spirits as evident from his first social media post after the injury. Following consecutive losses to Vicente Luque and Mateusz Gamrot, the Brazilian was hoping to kick off another run at 170-pounds in this fight.

He’ll now be resting up before returning to the drawing board but given everything that he has been through in his career, the 49-fight warrior promises to be back once again.

He posted on Instagram to thank people for their support and tell them that he’s doing okay and is focused on making a return once he’s healthy again.

“Thank you all fight fans for the support, sorry I let you guys down. Definitely it was not how I want to celebrate my 40th birthday, it was a tough loss. During my whole UFC career it’s my second time been hospitalized after a fight, it make me feel blessed, it could been worse, it’s a tough game. Time to heal up, enjoy the family. I’m not done yet, I’ll be back soon. God bless you all. I’ll keep you guys updated on my stories.”