Rafael Fiziev Out Of UFC Rio Main Event, Charles Oliveira Needs New Opponent

A highly anticipated lightweight contenders battle that was set to headline UFC Rio in less than a month’s time is now no longer on the table.

Per a report from AgFight, Rafael Fiziev has suffered an injury and will be unable to make the walk at UFC Rio. He was scheduled to face former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event.

O Fiziev se machucou e agora o Charles do Bronx está sem rival para o #ufcrio 😳 pic.twitter.com/BIKggq0mmt — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) September 20, 2025

No information is readily available on the UFC’s next course of action, but the belief is Oliveira will remain on the card with a replacement opponent being sought after.

Fiziev was most recently in action at UFC Baku in June, scoring a decision over Ignacio Bahamondes — marking Fiziev’s first win in two years.

This would have been Oliveira’s first fight since getting knocked out by Ilia Topuria in their lightweight title bout at UFC 317.

UFC Rio takes place on October 11 from the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.