UFC Fighter On 11 Fight Win Streak Hit With One Year Suspension After Testing Positive For Banned Substance

UFC flyweight suspended after failed drug test.

On Wednesday, the UFC announced that Ramazan Temirov received a 12-month suspension after testing positive in out-of-competition tests conducted earlier this year on June 12 and July 4 under the promotion’s anti-doping program.

Temirov tested positive for the banned substance known as trimetazidine (TMZ), a drug typically used to treat heart conditions, which is classified as a hormone and metabolic modulator on the UFC’s anti-doping list.

#UFC flyweight Ramazan Temirov has been suspended one year retroactively after testing positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), per the promotion's anti-doping program. He's eligible to return July 5, 2026 pic.twitter.com/GYfSovjZ1D — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 1, 2025

According to a statement from CSAD, “Temurlan” was prescribed the medication by a doctor to address a medical condition and used it briefly. However, he did not verify whether the substance was on the banned list, resulting in his suspension. The agency noted that the drug offers no expected performance-enhancing effects.

Temirov’s suspension is retroactive, making him eligible to return to competition on July 5, 2026.

When Was Ramazan Temirov’s Last UFC Fight?

Ramazan Temirov was last seen in action at UFC Vegas 103 this past March, securing a unanimous decision victory over Charles Johnson. Before that, “Temurlan” made a striking impression in his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 98 in October 2024, earning a first-round knockout over CJ Vergara.

The 28-year-old Uzbek fighter was scheduled to face rising flyweight prospect Asu Almabayev at UFC Abu Dhabi in July, but he was forced to pull out from the matchup after the failed drug test.

Temirov is riding an impressive 11-fight winning streak and boasts a professional record of 19-3, with 12 of those victories coming by stoppage.

