Rampage Jackson Is Not Speaking to His Son Raja Jackson Since Wrestling Incident: “Dishonored My Name”

MMA legend Rampage Jackson has revealed that he isn’t speaking to his son Raja after he assaulted Syko Stu during a pro wrestling show recently.

As we know, Rampage Jackson has always been a popular figure throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts. Now, however, he’s been embroiled in a whole new kind of controversy in the wake of his son attacking a wrestler at an independent show. Initially, it seemed as if it may be part of the entertainment, but it quickly became clear that this wasn’t the case.

Ever since then, Rampage Jackson has been fielding questions across podcasts, interviews and social media. The response has been pretty much the same throughout, with Rampage noting his disappointment in the actions of his son Raja.

In a recent interview, Rampage Jackson had the following to say about his current relationship with Raja.

Rampage Jackson slams his son Raja’s actions

“I got death threats. People driving by my house slow. I don’t know these people. I don’t trust them. Raja dishonored my name and put my whole family in harm’s way. I’m from Memphis. I don’t put nothing past racist people. They got a lot of hatred and they used this as a reason to be hateful.”

“I don’t talk to Raja no more. I talked to him. I heard his story. I learned a lot about it. I’m mad at him. He’s my son, but ever since he became an adult, he don’t listen to what I say.”