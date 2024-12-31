Rampage Jackson Describes What Led To The Downfall Of His MMA Career: ‘Happens To The Best Of Us’

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson remains one of the most iconic fighters in MMA history, known for his tenacity, charisma, and unforgettable performances in promotions like PRIDE FC, UFC and Bellator.

During his illustrious career, Jackson achieved notable accolades, including winning the PRIDE middleweight championship and the UFC light heavyweight title.

“Rampage” rose to stardom in Japan during his tenure with PRIDE, captivating fans with his dynamic fighting style and larger-than-life personality. After leaving the UFC in 2015 with a decision victory over Fábio Maldonado, he transitioned full-time to Bellator.

His career concluded on a difficult note, going 1-3 in his last four bouts, with his final fight being a TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko in 2019.

Recently, Jackson reflected on his career during the JAXXON Podcast, offering candid insights into the mistakes he made along the way.

“(Bryan) Battle, don’t get complacent with the scales. Always push yourself harder even if you outgrow your teammates and coaches — don’t feel bad. I’m going to tell you something, with your personality and your skills, you can be a big star in the UFC, and there’s not that many stars. It could be your time soon, right? So make sure you train really hard; I’m talking about taking it super serious.

“I don’t care if your friends tell you, ‘Oh, you think you’re this.’ F* that. You’ve got to be selfish for a little while because Father Time is undefeated, and it’s going to be a short window. I’m telling you, keep honing in on your skills. Don’t get complacent, because that happens to the best of us. It happened to me. I was like, ‘My s*** don’t stink,’ and I stopped training as hard. I did. I was a big star, and I stopped training as hard like, ‘F*** it.’ Bro, you could be a big star.”

Jackson’s reflections highlight the importance of consistent dedication and self-discipline in a fighter’s career, offering valuable lessons for the next generation of MMA athletes.