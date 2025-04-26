‘Just Gaethje’d Him’ – Fans React To Randy Brown Flooring Nicolas Dalby In UFC Kansas City Slugfest

A fight with great intensity ended appropriately — with one of the most vicious knockouts we have seen in 2025 thus far.

That KO came courtesy of Randy Brown, who became the first man to put away Nicolas Dalby as they threw down at UFC Kansas City.

Brown looked to get the fight off at a fast pace, and it was a pace that stuck for most of the fight. As Brown looked to get the upper hand in striking, Dalby sought to return pressure. Brown notable shattered Dalby’s nose with a nasty combination during the first round. But just before the end of the round, Dalby shook things up and stole momentum by dropping Brown with a monster hook.

Dalby looked to take the fight to Brown at the start of round two, but Brown was prepared with his striking, which kept Dalby at bay. Brown continued to lay shots in on Dalby until he landed a massive overhand right that floored Dalby. It was a walk-off knockout that could very well earn Knockout of the Year honors.

Brown has now four of his last five and rebounds from a split decision loss he suffered against Bryan Battle at UFC 310.

After a four-fight win streak, Dalby has now dropped two straight. He entered tonight off his own split decision defeat, falling to Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC Saudi Arabia last June.