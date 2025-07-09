Randy Couture Suffers Burns In Single-Car Accident At Racetrack

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture was airlifted to a burn center on Tuesday, July 9, after getting injured in a single-car accident while at a professional stock car racetrack.

According to initial reports from TMZ, Couture was making practice runs at a Kansas City racetrack when he was involved in an accident. Couture reportedly suffered first- and second-degree burns, as well as trauma injuries and smoke inhalation.

It is unclear what caused the accident. The racecar that the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion was in was totaled in the wreckage.

Randy Couture Suffers Burns In Racetrack Auto Accident

Couture remains hospitalized, but the 62-year-old is expected to recover.

Couture, who ESPN notes has been an avid motorcyclist, was slated to make his racing debut later this year for the National Hot Rod Association. Couture reportedly went through licensing in order to compete in the NHRA’s new Pro Mod program.

Couture is currently a color commentator for the PFL and owns a professional gym, Xtreme Couture, in Las Vegas.