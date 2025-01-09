Ranked UFC Featherweight Calls Brian Ortega Out For ‘Massive’ Clash At UFC London

Brian Ortega has not been the most active contender in the featherweight division for some time and yet, due to his high position in the rankings, he’s fairly consistently called out by his fellow 145-pounders. Though for a long time, it seemed like saying his name likely wouldn’t lead to anything, “T-City” did fight twice last year for the first time since 2018.

After submitting Yair Rodriguez last February, the former two-time title challenger suffered a decision loss to Diego Lopes at UFC 306 in September meaning that he currently sits at #6 in the rankings. Five spots below him is one of the division’s most exciting additions in recent years who has won seven in a row since fighting to a draw on his UFC debut back in 2019.

Lerone Murphy is remarkably the same age as Ortega but he still feels like the next generation of featherweight contenders in some ways. He also fought twice in 2024 where he secured his two biggest wins to date over Edson Barboza and Dan Ige.

Having missed out on the opportunity to fight on home soil last year at UFC 304 in Manchester, he wants to put on a show for the UK fans when the Octagon returns to London, England on March 22 for a Fight Night event. When looking at the fighters who are above him in the rankings right now, a fight with Ortega would make a lot of sense for Murphy right now.

“T-City” is still a highly regarded opponent who is coming off of a loss meaning that it makes sense for him to fight down the rankings next time out. “The Miracle” looked to shoot his shot via social media by getting the fans excited about the possibility of him facing off with the submission specialist at the O2 Arena.