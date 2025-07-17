Rap Superstar To Accompany Dustin Poirier For Final Ring Walk At UFC 318

Dustin Poirier will hope for his final UFC fight to be one that’s memorable — and he’ll get that with UFC 318, as he challenges Max Holloway for the BMF title in a trilogy bout that headlines the evening.

The moments won’t stop there for the Louisiana native, however.

On Wednesday, July 16, Poirier announced that legendary rapper Lil’ Wayne, who is also from Louisiana, will be accompanying him for his final walk-out.

Dustin Poirier officially announces Lil Wayne will be walking out with him at #UFC318 in New Orleans 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/NSwItcgtIp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2025

“[Lil’] Wayne is walking me out, 100 percent,” Poirier said.

This will be the third and final encounter between Poirier and Holloway, with “The Diamond” up 2-0. Poirier first met Holloway at UFC 143 — when a 4-0 and 20-year-old Holloway was making his UFC debut. Poirier submitted “Blessed” in the first round. Poirier and Holloway then faced off at UFC 236, with Poirier taking a decision over the then-featherweight champion to become interim UFC lightweight champion.

Poirier enters this fight off a loss to Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title fight that headlined UFC 302.

Holloway was finished for the first time since the original loss to Poirier — and knocked out for the first time in his career — when he faced Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title at UFC 308.

Holloway has been BMF champion since UFC 300, where he knocked out Justin Gaethje in highlight fashion. Gaethje had been champion since UFC 291, where he knocked out Poirier for the belt.