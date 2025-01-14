‘Easily Some Of The Best’ – Fans React As Makhachev & Dvalishvili Get First Custom Shorts Of 2025 For UFC 311

The first UFC PPV card of the year is just days away with UFC 311 taking place on Saturday January 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. With two title fights set to top the card, the promotion is continuing the tradition which began last year of giving select fighters the opportunity to design custom shorts.

We’ve seen some instantly iconic designs in the past with the likes of Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway and Alex Pereira coming to mind for having shorts that have helped to define their personalities and cultures. Both of the champions who are set to defend their titles this weekend have received their own unique pair of personal fight gear as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and bantamweight titleholder Merab Dvalishvili pay tribute to their backgrounds.

Both men have fought in title fights since the promotion started doing this highly-celebrated trend but neither have had the opportunity to get their own designs as of yet. For Makhachev, his shorts predominantly feature the steep terrain of Dagestan and the Caucasus Mountains with a geometric design. The other main feature appears to be a traditional sword or dagger strapped to his side that is carried by people from this region.

Georgian MMA reporter Giorgi Kokiashvili helped to break down on social media how Dvalishvili’s shorts pay homage to his home country where he has been received as a hero since winning the 135-pound title in September.

🚨Merab Dvalishvili will have a custom shorts against Umar Nurmagomedov at #UFC311



👉 Includes two cross of 🇬🇪 flag



👉Tariel fight against the tiger from Shota Rustaveli medieval epic poem "The Knight in the Tiger Skin"



👉 A quote – "Better a glorious death than shameful life" pic.twitter.com/gbZysXI4uc — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) January 14, 2025

Fans reacted to the two new additions to the custom shorts wardrobe on social media.

“Lowkey heat”

Lowkey heat — posting (@seiyaposting) January 14, 2025

“Alright, the mountain shorts are nice.”

Alright, the mountain shorts are nice. — Michael Leonhart (@themikeleonhart) January 14, 2025

“These are solid. But I feel like years of boring ass kits have us excited for anything different.”

These are solid. But I feel like years of boring ass kits have us excited for anything different. — Rosé Aldo (@Jerel_NBA) January 14, 2025

“Easily some of the best custom shorts”

Easily some of the best custom shorts — ZēnModeMarxo (@MarxoSantana) January 14, 2025

“Merab got them lifeguard shorts”