“Real Threat At Flyweight To Win A Belt” – Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo, & Other Fans And Fighters React To Tatsuro Taira Calling For Title Shot After Obliterating Hyun Sung Park

Tatsuro Taira has made a statement that he feels ready for a UFC flyweight title shot after making fairly easy work of Hyun Sung Park in the main event of UFC Vegas 108.

Taira dropped Park early in the first round with a right hand, taking top position and controlling Park on the ground. Taira seemed to be one step ahead, countering every time Park countered and mat returning every time Park got to his feet. Taira even got to Park’s back at one point and locked in a body triangle.

Taira would get the fight back to the ground in the second and quickly found a face crank, scoring the submission.

Taira called for a title shot after the fight; however, commentary suggested he may need one fight following UFC CEO and President Dana White’s previous confirmation Joshua Van will be next to challenge Alexandre Pantoja.

Tatsuro Taira Submits Hyun Sung Park At UFC Vegas 108

Taira is a true-real threat at Flyweight to win a belt in the future ! #ufcvegas108 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) August 3, 2025

Tatsuro Taira is very talented and that loss against Royval has only helped him improve. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him as UFC Flyweight Champion in 2026 #UFCVegas108 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2025

Taira! As expected looked great coming back from that fight with Royval!



What a great night of fights at the UFC Apex — Charles "InnerG" Johnson (@innerGmma_ufc) August 3, 2025

I follow Tatsuro Taira everywhere and I saw one video on youtube where he instantly went to a different boxing gym shortly after his loss to Royvall to work on that obvious weakness of his. It's paying off. — AWURED0 (@AOUREDOO) August 3, 2025

I feel comfortable saying Taira learned a lot of positive lessons from that Royval loss — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) August 3, 2025

Taira looks like a young version of Pantoja. Great wrestling to grappling transitions — Billy Bigelow (@bbigs__) August 3, 2025

Tatsuro Taira showing there are levels to this pic.twitter.com/85vwtodG0g — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) August 3, 2025

It's only over if you quit. Tatsuro Taira's comeback starts today pic.twitter.com/4GV3H6ZV7k — AWURED0 (@AOUREDOO) August 2, 2025

Although I'm impressed with Park taking this on short notice, let's face it – he had zero response to Taira elite grappling. #UFCVegas108 pic.twitter.com/zubPtI2a27 — Miszon (@Miszonowski) August 3, 2025

Taira rebounds from his first professional loss, falling short in a decision against Brandon Royval last October. Taira was originally scheduled to face Amir Albazi in this outing until Albazi withdrew from the fight last week.

This marks Park’s first loss as a pro, coming into tonight with a 10-0 record. The Road to UFC season one flyweight winner was 3-0 in the Octagon before tonight.