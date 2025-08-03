“Real Threat At Flyweight To Win A Belt” – Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo, & Other Fans And Fighters React To Tatsuro Taira Calling For Title Shot After Obliterating Hyun Sung Park

Tatsuro Taira has made a statement that he feels ready for a UFC flyweight title shot after making fairly easy work of Hyun Sung Park in the main event of UFC Vegas 108.
Taira dropped Park early in the first round with a right hand, taking top position and controlling Park on the ground. Taira seemed to be one step ahead, countering every time Park countered and mat returning every time Park got to his feet. Taira even got to Park’s back at one point and locked in a body triangle.
Taira would get the fight back to the ground in the second and quickly found a face crank, scoring the submission.
Taira called for a title shot after the fight; however, commentary suggested he may need one fight following UFC CEO and President Dana White’s previous confirmation Joshua Van will be next to challenge Alexandre Pantoja.
Tatsuro Taira Submits Hyun Sung Park At UFC Vegas 108
Taira rebounds from his first professional loss, falling short in a decision against Brandon Royval last October. Taira was originally scheduled to face Amir Albazi in this outing until Albazi withdrew from the fight last week.
This marks Park’s first loss as a pro, coming into tonight with a 10-0 record. The Road to UFC season one flyweight winner was 3-0 in the Octagon before tonight.