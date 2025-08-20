Reinier de Ridder Knows He Can Beat Khamzat Chimaev Anywhere

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder firmly believes that he will be able to defeat Khamzat Chimaev if the two do fight each other.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is the current king of the middleweight division after knocking off former champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. We also know that Reinier de Ridder is set for a title eliminator at UFC Vancouver when he squares off with Anthony Hernandez, who is also in the midst of his best ever run as a UFC fighter.

Reinier de Ridder has wasted absolutely no time since arriving in the promotion and he’s showing the kind of drive that is always going to appeal to Dana White and the matchmakers. If he can get through ‘Fluffy’, there will be absolutely no way of denying that he is next in line for a championship opportunity at 185 pounds.

In a recent interview, Reinier de Ridder opened up on a possible showdown with Khamzat Chimaev and why he feels so confident about it.

Reinier de Ridder discusses Khamzat Chimaev fight

“The main thought in my mind is if he takes me down, great. If I take him down, great. If it’s in a clinch, great. If it’s in the stand up, it’s great. I’m not worried about where it goes at all. I think I can hit him with some good knees. I believe I can take him down. I have some cool stuff off my back as well, so yeah, we’ll see.”