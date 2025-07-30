Reinier De Ridder Declares Title Ambitions After Beating Robert Whittaker At UFC Abu Dhabi

Reinier De Ridder now has his eyes tentatively set on a UFC middleweight title shot.

Last weekend, De Ridder extended his undefeated UFC run with a hard-fought win over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, held at the Etihad Arena in United Arab Emirates.

“RDR” overcame adversity after being dropped by a massive right hand and absorbing punishing ground-and-pound in round three. He used sharp clinch work and punishing knees to Whittaker’s body to shift the momentum. The former two-division ONE champion’s control of range proved crucial, earning him a split decision on the scorecards.

Reinier De Ridder Eyes Title Shot After UFC Abu Dhabi Victory

Following his victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi, Reinier De Ridder reflected on the bout during a backstage interview with the UFC. The 34-year-old Dutch native acknowledged the rapid rise he has experienced since making his Octagon debut in November 2024.

“Four fights, almost four finishes,” Reinier De Ridder said. “It’s been a crazy year so far, and I think I’ll be able to get one more [fight] before the year’s over.”

“RDR” has now extended his unbeaten UFC streak to 4-0, and with his latest triumph over Whittaker, he’s climbed to the No. 5 spot in the middleweight rankings. De Ridder believes he’s firmly entered the conversation for a future title shot.

I’m a Top 5 fighter in the world — that’s a crazy thing to say. We’ll see where everything lands in the division over the next couple of months, but I’m ready to challenge for a title.”

"I'm ready to challenge for a title."



Reinier de Ridder targets middleweight gold after earning the biggest win of his career against Robert Whittaker at #UFCAbuDhabi.@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 26, 2025

The UFC middleweight division is heating up with several high-stakes matchups slated for the coming months. First, Roman Dolidze is set to square off against Anthony Hernandez at UFC Vegas 109 on August 9. Just a week later, reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis will put his title on the line against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. Then, tNassourdine Imavov will clash with Caio Borralho at UFC Paris in what could serve as a No. 1 contender showdown.