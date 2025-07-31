Reinier de Ridder isn’t too concerned by possible Paulo Costa fight

UFC star Reinier de Ridder doesn’t seem too concerned by the possibility of facing Paulo Costa at some point in the future.

As we know, Reinier de Ridder is coming off the back of a huge win in which he narrowly defeated Robert Whittaker. Paulo Costa, meanwhile, just saw off the challenge of Roman Kopylov, getting himself back into the win column in the process. Costa has made it known that he’s interested in fighting RDR, but of course, the Brazilian is a bit further down the pecking order right now.

Reinier de Ridder could easily be in line for the next title shot against the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev. While there’s no guarantee it that, it certainly feels like a distinct possibility.

When asked about Paulo Costa in a recent interview, Reinier de Ridder had the following to say.

Reinier de Ridder dismisses Paulo Costa

“He’s a funny dude. It would lead to a nice press conference and a nice build-up, but I don’t give a f*ck what he says,” De Ridder said. “You can call me whatever you want to call me. Call me gay every day of the week. I don’t mind. Maybe one day (we’ll fight). But at the moment, I don’t think he’s there. I don’t think he’s at my level – though he did do very well in his last fight.

“He does pretty well against southpaws with the body kick and the straight right hand. So, he’s alright, but I think he has some work to do first.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie