Reinier de Ridder will stay ready if he beats Robert Whittaker in case of UFC 319 drama

UFC star Reinier de Ridder is ready to take on a late notice UFC middleweight title shot if called upon – and, of course, if he’s able to get through Robert Whittaker.

On Saturday night, Reinier de Ridder will battle Robert Whittaker in what is easily the biggest fight of his UFC career. If he wins, then he will be vaulted straight into UFC title contention – which says a lot about just how far he’s come in such a short period of time.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but Reinier de Ridder is flying right now in a manner that is similar to the rise of current champion Dricus du Plessis. DDP is set to defend his belt next month against Khamzat Chimaev, but if something happens to one of the two men in that main event, RDR has made it clear that he’s ready to step up.

Reinier de Ridder is ready for potential last minute title shot

“If I can do it well, and do it spectacularly, I think I have something to say about the title as well,” de Ridder said about his fight. “I think I can strike with him. I think I can wrestle with him and I think I can definitely choke him out.

“The most important thing is that I play my game. I put the pressure on him. I get close to him and that I don’t give him too much space to do what he does best.”

“Let me do it right first but I think if I can do well, and I can finish him spectacularly, I think I have something to say about the title,” de Ridder said. “Or maybe Khamzat pulls out last minute and that would be even better.

“We’ll see. It’s not going to be a lot of work because it’s only two weeks later. But yeah, I think so [I’ll stay ready just in case].”

Quotes via MMA Fighting