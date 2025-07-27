Reinier de Ridder Slams ‘Completely Wrong’ Judge After Split Decision Win Over Robert Whittaker At UFC Abu Dhabi

Reinier de Ridder got the win, but he wasn’t pleased with how the judges saw it.

On Saturday, de Ridder battled his way to a gritty split decision victory over former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker in the UFC Abu Dhabi headliner at Etihad Arena.

Despite getting floored by a heavy shot in the third round, “RDR” rallied with poise and determination, using sharp clinch work and brutal knees to Whittaker’s midsection to seize control. His command of distance and pace proved pivotal, ultimately convincing two of the three judges to score the bout in his favor.

Although the outcome sparked intense debate among fans online, the fight ultimately hinged on a closely contested fourth round, where the judges were split in their assessment. Mike Bell gave rounds 1, 3, and 4 to Whittaker, scoring it 48-47 in his favor. In contrast, Ben Cartlidge and David Lethaby awarded those same rounds to de Ridder, handing him the edge with identical 48-47 scorecards.

Image: @UFCNews/X

Reinier de Ridder Unhappy With Scorecard Despite Beating Robert Whittaker At UFC Abu Dhabi

At the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight press conference, de Ridder made it clear he felt he had done more than enough to earn a unanimous decision over Whittaker. Instead, he was left frustrated by judge Mike Bell’s scorecard, which denied him a clean sweep.

“I was surprised one judge scored it completely wrong,”de Ridder said. “I thought I had three rounds, at least. But it is what it is. I hope to finish him, and I didn’t. You never know what the judges make of it, but I’ll make sure to finish the next guy.”

With the win, “RDR” has firmly established himself as a top contender in the middleweight division, extending his flawless UFC record to 4-0 since debuting in November 2024. His run includes impressive finishes over Bo Nickal and Kevin Holland. De Ridder boasts a professional record of 21-2, with an impressive 18 of those victories coming via stoppage.