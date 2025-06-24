‘Remember My Name!’ – The TUF Stuff: The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Episode 5 Recap

Welcome, everyone, to the fifth edition of The TUF Stuff!

Each week, I’ll be guiding you through a recap of this season’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter, providing updates on what happens in each episode — from the drama and storylines out of the Octagon, to the looks into who the competing fighters are, to what goes down inside the cage.

This season celebrates the 20th anniversary of TUF. That inaugural season from 2005 helped to influence many future MMA fans, media members, and fighters (yours truly included). And now, two more fighters this summer will get the opportunity to call themselves TUF champions when it’s all said and done.

Last week saw the second welterweight matchup of the season, as Team Cormier’s Jeff Creighton defeated Team Sonnen’s Andreaas Binder, even after a weight disadvantage with Andreaas significantly missing weight.

Recap of The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 – Episode 5

Tonight’s matchup at flyweight will see Team Cormier’s Alibi Idiris will take on Team Sonnen’s Furkatbek Yokubov.

Let’s get into episode five of The Ultimate Fighter!

TUF House

Yokubov explains how his Islamnic faith ensures that he remains humble and stays driven, as well as the five times he and other Muslim combatants pray. He adds that while he dislikes having to fight someone he respect like Idiris, things change once the cage door closes.

Team Cormier Training Session – Brandon Moreno Joins

Brandon Moreno, an alumnus of season 24 of TUF, joins Team Cormier for their training. Moreno was the 16th ranked fighter of the season — featuring a collection of regional flyweight champions — losing to Alexandre Pantoja. Of course, Moreno would go past his projections and ended up becoming UFC flyweight champion on two occasions.

Moreno tells the team that it doesn’t matter if they don’t come out on top in the end — it’s all about what they do in training in and after the competition.

“If you lose, don’t stop working hard,” Moreno tells them. “It’s going to build you as a person and as a human being.”

Moreno goes into the secrets of his boxing and footwork, as well as how he uses it to set up his wrestling.

Alibi Idiris Backstory

Idiris shows Danill a photo of his brother and his children. Idiris explains how hard it is to be away from them as he competes on the show, and how they’ve changed his life.

Idiris grew up in Kazakhstan, in a small town called Aktobe. He lives with his parents, wife, and children. Idiris says when things get tough in camp or cutting weight, his children give him the motivation to keep going. Idiris explains he is a family-first individual and that they serve as his motivation.

When not in training, Idiris likes to ride horses.

Idiris explains that he joined an MMA gym one day and now has been fighting professionally for five years. We see footage of him training at Erkin Kush. Idiris hopes to show that even those who come from a small footage have the opportunities and abilities to do big things.

Furkatbek Yokubov Fight Prep

Uzbekistan’s Yokubov is a 15-4 fighter, who fights out of Dubai, who has good power and likes to use it to finish fights.

We see footage of his quick fight from LFA 196, where he calls himself a high-level striker.

Sonnen says this fight is interesting because the two have worked out before. Yokubov told him that while Idiris is the better grappler, he is the better striker. Yokubov adds that he’s watched Idiris fight before and knows the mistake he makes in the fight.

Furkatbek Yokubov Backstory

We see a photo of Yokubov’s father and daughter. He mentions how hard it is to be without methods to contact them and his wife.

Yokubov was a kickboxing champion in 2013 before turning to MMA in 2016. Training out of TKMMA Fit, Yokubov says he is on a mission to become TUF champion, and then UFC champion.

We see photos of his late mother, and Yokubov becomes emotional discussing her and her telling him on her deathbed to continue on and become a champion. Yokubov says he is going to win this fight for his family.

Alibi Idiris Fight Prep

Idiris gives a gift of a robe to Cormier, looking to represent himself and his country. Idiris calls him a “Kazakh gangster.” Cormier praises his personality and humility.

Idiris is a striker who says he “loves knockouts” and is a former Naiza FC champion.

Cormier tells Idiris that he has great cardio and will be his best weapon in this fight. Cormier calls him “the hardest working fighter” he’s ever coached in his two seasons of TUF.

“You get a guy like that, with that effort, you’re drawn to him,” Cormier said.

Idiris says he needs to look to pressure for 10 minutes and will find opportunities where he has “tricks up his sleeve.”

“I’m going ahead with my dream,” he said.

The Fight: Alibi Idiris vs. Furkatbek Yokubov

—–IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE EPISODE AND DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO TURN AWAY NOW.———

Yokubov and Idiris both weigh in at 126. The fight is on!

Dana White calls Yokubov a tough striker with a lot of experience and praises Idiris’ striking and wrestling.

Yokubov smiles and tries to exchange a bit of talk with Idiris, who remains stoic. Idiris attributes Yokubov’s actions and words to nerves.

Ryan Clark, a former Super Bowl champion and current ESPN commentator, comes in to the Team Cormier locker room to give a pep talk to the team.

Clark says that moments like the fighters are experiencing only come around so often.

“When you’re standing across from somebody whose goals directly impact yours, you got to make sure you say, ‘Only one of us can live this dream,'” Clark said.

Alibi Idiris vs. Furkatbek Yokubov

Round 1

Low kick from Idiris to start. Idiris working short kicks early. Yokubov flashes a right. Low kick from Idiris. Combination from Yokubov. Idiris tries to come forward. Spinning kick misses by Idiris. Left hand from Yokubov. Idiris comes forward, urged by Cormier to bring pressure. Body kick by Idiris. Yokubov lands the right hand. Idiris comes forward, but Yokubov grabs a hold of him. He nearly gets Idiris to the fence before Idiris gets away. Left hook from Yokubov. A right hand gets Idiris to stumble back.

Another body lock battle for control. A left hand sends Idiris down briefly. Right hand from Yokubov. Low kick from Yokubov. Right hand from Yokubov. Right hand from Idiris, but Yokubov lands a knee. Idiris encourages more pressure. Another body lock. Knee from Yokubov lands low. Brief break in the action before time resumes. Idiris scores a takedown. Yokubov quickly gets to his feet, but he’s still pinned against the fence. Knee to the body by Idiris, followed by a trip. Yokubov is harshly warned for grabbing the fence.

Yokubov gets up but is warned again for grabbing the fence. Idiris trying for a takedown. Idiris gets to the back and starts to land ground-and-pound! Idiris looks for a choke before resuming his punches. Idiris continues to punch and look for a finish. Despite his chase, he doesn’t get the finish.

Round 2

Each man lands a job. Yokubov with a one-two. Left hand from Yokubov. Low kick from Yokubov. Idiris with a co,bination. Uppercut from Idiris. Idiris misses a spinning backfist. Right hand from Yokubov. One-two from Idiris. Left hand from Idiris. Knee to the body by Idiris. Right hand from Idiris. Elbow by Idiris. The referee calls a timeout for an eye poke.

Cormier tells Idiris that Yokubov is breaking. The referee deducts one point for the eye poke.

Front kick from Idiris. Combination from Yokubov. Knee from Idiris. Cormier yells at Idiris to focus on just winning the round. Yokubov warned for grabbing the cage. Idiris takes Yokubov down anyway and looks for a choke. He searches for an arm-triangle choke. Idiris looks like he’s squeezing. Yokubov says he’s okay. Idiris lets go of the choke and gets into mount again. Punches from Idiris, and the ref warns for back of the head punches. Cormier yells for a choke. Yokubov gets back to his feet but is returned to the mat by Idiris.

A couple of shots from Idiris before Yokubov gets back to the feet. Idiris misses a high kick. Idiris misses a spinning attack. Combinations from Yokubov. Another body lock, and another takedown scored for Idiris. Idiris hunts for the choke again. Idiris is told by Cormier to go back to top control, and he does so, landing punches in bunches until the horn.

Dominant performance from Idiris, who tells Dana White “Remember my name!” (Belal Muhammad might want to take action for gimmick infringement).

Winner: Alibi Idiris via unanimous decision after two rounds

Conclusion

Cormier notes that Idiris started with struggling taking Yokubov down, which gave Yokubov confidence. White knew Idiris was hurt at one point and Idiris knew he had to get the fight to the ground.

That’s when Idiris looks to dominate on the ground, and he does, with Sonnen noting something in the ground exchanges drained Yokubov.

Cormier feels Idiris will be a tough competitor to beat in the competition. Team Cormier, meanwhile, appears to be unbeatable ever since dropping the first fight of the season.

Idiris feels the victory justifies his hard work and praises his opponent, looking to win for himself, his family, and his county.

Yokubov says he feels a lot of emotion losing but doesn’t make excuses. He says he will wait for the next opportunity.

The next fight, at welterweight, will see Team Cormier’s Alex Sanchez taking on Team Sonnen’s Matt Dixon.

Can Team Sonnen finally break the losing skid?

Rose Namajunas and Raquel Pennington join Team Cormier for training next week.

What will happen next week? Join alongside us then!

Thanks for joining me for another edition of The TUF Stuff!