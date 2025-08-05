Renato Moicano Explains Why He Refused Settlement Money Amid UFC Controversy: “I don’t think UFC is a monopoly”

UFC star Renato Moicano has revealed why he refused the settlement money offered to him from the UFC antitrust lawsuit agreement.

As we know, Renato Moicano is one of many fighters on the roster of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was also someone who was part of the UFC antitrust lawsuit, which was intended to try and give back to the fighters who have, in the eyes of many, been severely underpaid over the years.

However, following the settlement, Renato Moicano noted that he turned down the financial offering that was presented to him. As you can imagine, this led to plenty of questions from those in the community, including some of his fellow fighters.

In a recent interview, Renato Moicano opened up on why exactly he made that decision.

Renato Moicano explains why he turned down settlement money

“The lawsuit was about labeling UFC as a monopoly, but I don’t think UFC is a monopoly. If they were, there would be legal barriers that prevent other shows coming in. UFC is better than the competition.”

“It’s not up to the government or the judges to decide what is right or wrong. I believe in a free market and people making their own decisions.”

Regardless of whether or not you agree with Moicano’s stance, it certainly feels as if the issue of fighter pay is one that will continue to cause great debate within this sport for many years to come – especially in the UFC, given their size and overall control in the MMA landscape.