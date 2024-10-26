The undoubted highlight of the UFC 308 prelims came from the incredible catchweight war between Mateusz Rębecki and Myktybek Orolbai.

In the end, Rębecki secured the win via split decision after taking the first and third rounds on two of the scorecards, but this wasn’t the biggest story of the fight.

The real talking point here was the incredible toughness displayed by both men, especially Orolbai. Both men looked like zombies by the end of this one.

Following the first round, the fight looked like it could have been stopped due to Orolbai’s eye appearing to be nearly totally swollen shut, but it continued into the second.

Rębecki came close to ending it in the third round, but somehow his opponent stayed in the fight and came back into it despite the commentators saying that it could have been stopped.

UFC 308 may have it’s fight of the night already because if something is going to beat that to the bonus, we’re in for a historic fight at some stages.

Fans reacted on social media to an instant classic war between the two warriors.

OH MY GOD THIS FIGHT IS INCREDIBLE

GIVE THEM 100K EACH #UFC308 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 26, 2024

One of the best fights I have ever seen. #UFC308 https://t.co/mdC501l2h9 — dean (@DeanMauro) October 26, 2024

https://twitter.com/mad_scientistt_/status/1850223400729399330

Myktybek Orolbai is not a modern human being.#UFC308 pic.twitter.com/9klpOx4rI2 — Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) October 26, 2024

Rebecki vs Orolbai is one of the best fights in UFC history!



Unbelievable!#UFC308 pic.twitter.com/zdorPzGUmt — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) October 26, 2024

Mateusz Rębecki vs Myktybek Orolbai is one of the most legendary fights of all time. What a war at UFC 308 man. 🥶#UFC308 #UFC #MMA https://t.co/MR16NAyavj — peenut (@MemelordHritik) October 26, 2024

I’m like shellshocked after seeing that fight holy shit. That fight is comparable to lawler vs Macdonald #UFC308 #MMA — [email protected] (@pooterj40) October 26, 2024

Rebecki and Orolbai definitely deserve $50k bonuses 💵 #UFC308 — MMAherd (@MMA_herd) October 26, 2024