The undoubted highlight of the UFC 308 prelims came from the incredible catchweight war between Mateusz Rębecki and Myktybek Orolbai.
In the end, Rębecki secured the win via split decision after taking the first and third rounds on two of the scorecards, but this wasn’t the biggest story of the fight.
The real talking point here was the incredible toughness displayed by both men, especially Orolbai. Both men looked like zombies by the end of this one.
Following the first round, the fight looked like it could have been stopped due to Orolbai’s eye appearing to be nearly totally swollen shut, but it continued into the second.
Rębecki came close to ending it in the third round, but somehow his opponent stayed in the fight and came back into it despite the commentators saying that it could have been stopped.
UFC 308 may have it’s fight of the night already because if something is going to beat that to the bonus, we’re in for a historic fight at some stages.
Fans reacted on social media to an instant classic war between the two warriors.