Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr Announced For Noche UFC Co-Main Event On September 13

The Noche UFC card now officially has a co-main event.

This year’s Noche UFC will be the third annual event celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day, set for September 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The card was initially planned for Guadalajara, Mexico, as UFC 320, but delays in the construction of Arena Guadalajara forced the promotion to relocate the event to U.S. soil and rebrand it as a Fight Night.

On Wednesday, the promotion confirmed that seasoned bantamweight contender Rob Font will square off against rising prospect Raul Rosas Jr. in the co-main event of Noche UFC.

Font is set for his second Octagon appearance of the year after edging out Jean Matsumoto by split decision at UFC Seattle in February. The 38-year-old veteran enters on a two-fight win streak, though his form has been uneven in recent years, going 3-4 across his last seven outings. The American striker carries a 12-7 UFC record, with seven of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Rosas Jr. enters the bout on a four-fight winning streak, most recently outpointing Vince Morales by unanimous decision at UFC Mexico City in March. ‘El Niño Problema’ carries just one blemish on his professional record, a decision loss to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 in April 2023. The 20-year-old Mexican standout has already compiled a 5-1 record in the UFC since debuting in December 2022.

Image: UFC/Zuffa LLC

Who Is Set To Headline Noche UFC This Year?

Noche UFC will be headlined by a pivotal featherweight showdown, as ex-title challenger Diego Lopes squares off against surging knockout artist Jean Silva. The card also features a high-stakes strawweight clash between former title challengers Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Lemos.

Here is the confirmed lineup:

Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

Welterweight: Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Rafa García

Flyweight: Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule

Women’s bantamweight: Alice Pereira vs. Montserrat Rendon

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva

Middleweight: José Medina vs. Duško Todorović

Middleweight: Zach Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

Flyweight: Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria

Bantamweight: Quang Le vs. David Martinez