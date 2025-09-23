Robbie Lawler remembers details behind iconic war with Rory MacDonald

UFC legend Robbie Lawler has taken a look back at his incredible rematch against Rory MacDonald from back at UFC 189.

When it comes to absolute warriors, Robbie Lawler is up there with the best of them in the history of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some amazing things throughout the course of his career, and he’s been involved in some absolute wars. One of the most notable, of course, was his battle with Rory MacDonald at UFC 189.

Robbie Lawler was at the top of his game as UFC world champion and while MacDonald was able to keep up with him for most of the fight, ‘Ruthless’ was just operating at a different level.

In a recent interview, Robbie Lawler spoke openly about what went down in that encounter and in the immediate aftermath.

Robbie Lawler looks back at Rory MacDonald rematch

“It actually healed [his lip] pretty fast within, like, two weeks,” Lawler said. “I was like, ‘Man, this actually looks pretty freaking good.’ Obviously, the UFC [had] everything lined up so food wasn’t falling out, water wasn’t falling out of my mouth, so it was good. I didn’t realize how bad it was when I was in the fight and I’m talking to Dana and he’s, like, ‘Hey man, don’t talk.’ I just started laughing.

“Because really in my eyes, you ever seen the movie Predator? It’s one of my favorite lines: ‘Hey, you’re bleeding.’ ‘I don’t have time to bleed.’ So that’s kind of my mindset. Whatever, there’s blood, it’s not a big deal, but I didn’t realize it was this lip.”

“At that point in time, it’s funny, I was thinking, ‘Let’s go,’” Lawler said recalling the incident. “I felt like he was running, but really it wasn’t, he was being strategic and I was like, ‘Let’s go, it’s freaking time,’ is what I was thinking.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting