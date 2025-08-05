Robert Whittaker is heading for MMA retirement says fellow UFC middleweight

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho believes that Robert Whittaker could be getting closer and closer to retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is an absolute legend when it comes to his run in the middleweight division. He’s had some major wins and he’s even held the world title. However, after losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder, some have questioned whether or not he still has what it takes to compete at the elite level.

Of course, Robert Whittaker himself is the only one who knows for sure how much longer he wants to continue competing, and whether or not he wants to test the waters with a venture up to light heavyweight.

In a recent interview, though, Caio Borralho became the latest person to weigh in on the state of Robert Whittaker’s career.

Caio Borralho believes Robert Whittaker will soon retire

“I don’t think so,” Borralho told The Schmo on Whittaker returning to the top five. “Robert Whittaker is a f*cking legend. I’m a big fan of him and all that he’s done in the sport. (He’s) one of the GOATs in the middleweight (division). But right now, I feel that it seems like he doesn’t want to be there anymore.

“His face says that. His body expressions say that. I don’t think he wants to go there and do, like, a five-round war again. I don’t believe that. With all due respect to him, I’m a big fan – but right now, it’s just not his moment anymore. I think he’s very close to retire or something like that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie