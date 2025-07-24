Robert Whittaker: Dana White Bought Me New Teeth After Khamzat Chimaev Smashed Them

UFC star Robert Whittaker has said that UFC boss Dana White helped pay for new teeth following his defeat to Khamzat Chimaev.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is set to return this weekend as he prepares to battle Reinier de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi. In his last outing, though, he was beaten pretty badly by Khamzat Chimaev, who inflicted a nasty jaw injury on him.

Robert Whittaker is an absolute warrior and we all know that to be true, but most human beings would struggle to deal with the kind of pressure that Khamzat puts you under.

In a recent interview, Robert Whittaker revealed that Dana White definitely had his back after the incident.

Robert Whittaker reveals kind Dana White gesture

“My teeth? They’re better than before, better looking even. Uncle Dana paid for the implants. It was a work injury.”

For Robert Whittaker, the focus now is on Reinier de Ridder and attempting to make his case for still being an elite middleweight contender. We all know that he’s good enough to mix it up with the very best but at this point in his career, he’s sustained a fair bit of damage.

As for Dana White, we hope to see him carry on this trend of helping out fighters as much as he possibly can. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see things change in the fighter pay department.

Either way, we’re just glad that ‘The Reaper’ is back doing what he loves – and long may it continue.