Robert Whittaker looks ahead to tough Reinier de Ridder test

Ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi, Robert Whittaker has taken the time to look ahead at the challenge that lies in front of him as he prepares to battle Reinier de Ridder in the main event.

On Saturday night, Robert Whittaker will attempt to overcome a really tough test in the form of Reinier de Ridder. RDR is on a roll right now with a whole lot of momentum behind him, whereas ‘The Reaper’ is hoping to avoid consecutive losses following on from his defeat at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent interview, Robert Whittaker spoke candidly about where he’s at in his career, as well as his desire to bounce back.

Robert Whittaker looks forward to UFC Abu Dhabi challenge

“The middleweight division over the next few is just moving now,” Whittaker told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “I feel like it was all kind of still for a little bit, but now everything’s moving. There are some big fights on the way.”

“I want to bounce back,” said Whittaker, who hasn’t lost two fights in a row since his welterweight days in 2013-2014. “After losing, I’ve always gotten better and come back with a win. It’s important for me to do that again to move toward the direction I want to go, which is that title.”

“It’s hard to explain, going to take forever to go through,” Whittaker said. “It’s hard. It’s a bigger thing to unpack. I don’t know. It is what it is. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

“He’s very good at taking the fight where you’re uncomfortable,” Whittaker said. “He’s got a particular set of skills and a particular game plan that, if he executes well, he gives you a lot of problems. Bo found that out the hard way. I’m looking to be first and take the game where I’m strong. …

“I love being aggressive. I’m a striker by heart, so I want to try and get my mitts on him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie