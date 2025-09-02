Robert Whittaker gets honest about future UFC title hopes

UFC middleweight star Robert Whittaker has spoken openly about his hopes of getting back into the world title picture.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is a beloved member of the UFC roster. He is considered to be a fan favorite by many, and he’s a former world champion. However, after losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder, many have questioned whether or not he still has what it takes to compete at the elite level.

Some believe Robert Whittaker should make the shift up to light heavyweight, whereas others want to see him try and turn things around at 185 pounds. Either way, he has a lot of fans out there, and he has plenty of people who are eager to see him bounce back.

In a recent interview, Robert Whittaker got honest about his championship ambitions moving forward.

Robert Whittaker opens up about his future

“The belt is kind of like a pipe dream at the moment after losing to De Ridder,” Whittaker told Submission Radio. “It’s another loss. It pushes me back into much further than I want to be from the title, the pathway to where I wanted to finish up. So right now my trajectory has kind of changed. I’ve got a few fights left. I want to enjoy the journey. I want to enjoy the fights.

“I want to enjoy the camp process. I want to enjoy fight week. I want to enjoy the fight itself. I want my family to be part of that. I want my boys and my kids to see the show, see the background of the big corporation that is the UFC, the most professional MMA tournament in the world through eyes nobody else can before I wrap things up. So that’s my biggest goal right now.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie