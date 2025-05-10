Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier De Ridder Booked For UFC Abu Dhabi Main Event This July

After pulling off a major finish over the rising Bo Nickal in the co-main event of UFC Des Moines last weekend, Reinier de Ridder now has a major opportunity in front of him.

De Ridder, the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion, will meet former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the headline bout of UFC Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena on July 26.

The UFC confirmed the main event announcement on May 10, hours prior to the start of UFC 315.

Robert Whittaker, Reinier De Ridder To Clash On July 26 In Abu Dhabi

This will be Whittaker’s first fight since being submitted by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 in October. Outside of Chimaev, his only losses in the UFC since moving up to 185 have come against champions in Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. Whittaker is 3-3 in his last six.

As mentioned, de Ridder is coming off a finish of Bo Nickal, who appeared to be the primed golden goose of the UFC and plenty expected to defeat de Ridder. The former ONE champion is now 3-0 in the UFC, after previously submitting Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 100 and UFC 311, respectively.