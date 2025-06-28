‘Robocop Just Killed A Man’ – Fighters & Fans React To Gregory Rodrigues Sleeping Jack Hermansson In Devastating Fashion & Herb Dean’s Lateness

In one of the most devastating knockouts in the history of the UFC, Gregory Rodrigues put out the lights of Jack Hermansson, scoring the first-round finish in the featured prelim bout of UFC 317.

Hermansson got on the attack early, working low kicks and combinations as he placed a small cut on Rodrigues. Rodrigues looked to pressure back, however, and showed his power in his punches.

The fight ended in dramatic fashion as “Robocop” landed a devastating left hand that dropped Hermansson right to the mat, putting him out cold. Rodrigues followed it up with another strong hammerfist before referee Herb Dean could jump in to stop the action.

Gregory Rodrigues Puts Jack Hermansson Out Cold At UFC 317

Robocop just killed a man pic.twitter.com/qPQBDTJzyc — MadMax (@MadMaxMeridian) June 29, 2025

Wow Gregory Robocop #UFC317 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 29, 2025

Geezzzz that was a brutal KO and Hammer fist after, herb was just a split second late 👀 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 29, 2025

Herb Dean has lost a step — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) June 29, 2025

I thought Hermanson was looking really good too. Robocop bas the one shot KO power though. Wish herb got in the way of that hammer fist at the end. #ufc319 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 29, 2025

Robocop blatantly defying the prime directive there and taking an innocent life — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) June 29, 2025

Jack Hermansson after getting slept by Robocop

#UFC317 pic.twitter.com/GylPjNR4MN — Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) June 29, 2025

Herb Dean watching Robocop go for the extra punch on Hermansson pic.twitter.com/S1LXi7ryHg — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) June 29, 2025

Robocop just sent The Joker to THE SHADOW REALM 💀 #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/bv6LgnoWOd — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) June 29, 2025

UFC staff taking Jack Hermansson into the back while Joe Rogan talks to Robocop live on ESPN: pic.twitter.com/iYAy6v6cg7 — OverDogs Bet (@OverDogsBet) June 29, 2025

Robocop a psychopath for that follow up shot — LAMO (@lookatmyopinion) June 29, 2025

Oh. My. God. Robocop turned into the Terminator. Absolutely eliminated Hermansson. Nasty. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) June 29, 2025

Rodrigues has now won four of his last five and six of his last eight, rebounding from his February loss to Jared Cannonier.

This was Hermansson’s first fight since defeating Joe Pyfer in February 2024.