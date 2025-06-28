‘Robocop Just Killed A Man’ – Fighters & Fans React To Gregory Rodrigues Sleeping Jack Hermansson In Devastating Fashion & Herb Dean’s Lateness

In one of the most devastating knockouts in the history of the UFC, Gregory Rodrigues put out the lights of Jack Hermansson, scoring the first-round finish in the featured prelim bout of UFC 317.
Hermansson got on the attack early, working low kicks and combinations as he placed a small cut on Rodrigues. Rodrigues looked to pressure back, however, and showed his power in his punches.
The fight ended in dramatic fashion as “Robocop” landed a devastating left hand that dropped Hermansson right to the mat, putting him out cold. Rodrigues followed it up with another strong hammerfist before referee Herb Dean could jump in to stop the action.
Gregory Rodrigues Puts Jack Hermansson Out Cold At UFC 317
Rodrigues has now won four of his last five and six of his last eight, rebounding from his February loss to Jared Cannonier.
This was Hermansson’s first fight since defeating Joe Pyfer in February 2024.