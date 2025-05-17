Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig Postponed Due To Last-Minute Medical Issue

The UFC Vegas 106 co-main event between Rodolfo Bellato and Paul Craig has been scrapped from the card at the last minute due to a medical issue for Bellato.

The UFC broadcast team announced the bout would not be happening during the card, following Nursulton Ruziboev’s win over Dustin Stoltzfus.

The broadcast team said the fight will still happen — either at the UFC Fight Night event on May 31 or at UFC 316 on June 7.

The main card bout between Sodiq Yusuff and Mairon Santos will now serve as the evening’s co-main event bout.

Bellato is currently 1-0-1 in the UFC, finishing Ihor Potieria in his debut in December 2023 and battling Jimmy Crute to a draw at UFC 312.

Craig has lost three straight and five of his last six.