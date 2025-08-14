Rodrigo Sezinando Injured, TUF Welterweight Finale Moved From UFC 319 To Noche UFC 3

For the first time in the show’s history, The Ultimate Fighter will see its finale fights held on two different cards.

This wasn’t the intention; however, this is now the reality following an injury to Rodrigo Sezinando, forcing the TUF welterweight final featuring him and Daniil Donchenko to be moved from this weekend’s UFC 319 card to Noche UFC 3 on September 13.

ThinkerBoxing was the first to break the news on social media.

Moved to Noche Sept 13 — Twan 🦍 (@ThinkerBoxing) August 14, 2025

It’s unclear what Sezinando’s injury is, but he will remain in the rescheduled finale fight.

This is unique as traditionally TUF fighters who were injured were out of the tournament, even for the finale fights. This was the case as recent as season 29, when an injury forced Tresean Gore out of his season finale fight with Bryan Battle, getting replaced by Gilbert Urbina.

TUF Finale Fight Off UFC 319 Following Injury To Rodrigo Sezinando

Sezinando, a member of Team Cormier, was a featured part of season 33, thanks in part to his rivalry with Diego Bianchini of Team Sonnen. Sezinando bested Bianchini in the first round before defeating teammate Jeff Creighton in the welterweight semifinal.

Donchenko defeated Richard Martins and Matt Dixon to reach the 170-pound final.

The flyweight finale fight featuring Alibi Idiris and Joseph Morales will remain on the UFC 319 card.

This is the second fight scheduled for UFC 319 that the UFC has lost in less than 12 hours, following the scrapping of the planned featured preliminary bout between King Green and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

UFC 319 is headlined by a middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Noche UFC 3, scheduled as a Fight Night card on September 13 in San Antonio, will be topped by Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.