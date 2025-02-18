Gregory Rodrigues Blames Weight Cut For Jared Cannonier Loss: ‘I Had Serious Issues…’

UFC middleweight contender Gregory Rodrigues has spoken publicly for the first time since his crushing loss to Jared Cannonier at the Apex this past weekend.

Off the back of three straight wins, Rodrigues had the opportunity to break into the top 10 and title picture at 185 pounds. Headlining for the first time, the Brazilian’s shot at a major climb up the ladder came opposite a divisional veteran in Cannonier.

Despite a strong start that saw him drop “The Killa Gorilla” twice, Rodrigues was unable to make good on his favorite status, fading as the rounds went on before eventually being stopped with strikes in the penultimate frame.

“Robocop” addressed his defeat for the first time on Tuesday, claiming that severe issues during last week’s weight cut hampered his ability to compete at his best on fight night.

“It’s my birthday today, and even though it was a tough day at work, I’m grateful for everything God has done and continues to do in my life,” Rodrigues said in a statement on Instagram. “Big thanks to the @ufc team for the opportunity. I’m truly honored to have shared the octagon with the No. 7 in the division. Cannonier is a highly experienced fighter who taught me a lot in this fight! I saw several details that can be improved, things that will be changed. Winning Fight of the Night was a gift for two warriors who weren’t afraid to go to battle.

“Most people don’t know this, but I had serious issues on my recovery after weight cut. My body just wasn’t responding. I keep wondering how things would’ve played out if I had been at 100 percent. But no sad stories here. Robocop never dies! Time to recharge, reset the system, and upgrade, because I’m just getting started! Huge thanks for all the love, to my friends and family who always stand by my side, and to my real fans, you guys outshine the haters every time! Much love to my coaches at @killcliff_fc, my strength team @ihpfit, and my doctors & nutritionist @marceloferronutricao! Thank you all.”

Rodrigues will now look to polish up his weight cut and ensure similar issues don’t arise when he returns in pursuit of an immediate bounce back to the winner’s circle.

Cannonier, meanwhile, is looking for an opponent who can keep his championship hopes alive. While “The Killa Gorilla” appears unsure of who that could be, former champion Michael Bisping recently proposed a rematch with Robert Whittaker.