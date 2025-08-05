Roman Dolidze Demands a Title Shot against Khamzat Chimaev “I always wanted to fight Khamzat”

UFC middleweight Roman Dolidze has made it crystal clear that he wants to battle Khamat Chimaev for the world title at some point in the future.

Of course, a lot of things need to happen before then. Firstly, Roman Dolidze needs to defeat Anthony Hernandez, who he’ll battle in his next outing. If he does that, the 37-year-old would’ve extended his current win streak to four – and in a division like this one, that’s certainly a solid enough run to raise a few eyebrows in the conversation for championship opportunities.

In addition to that, though, Khamzat Chimaev also needs to defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Roman Dolidze clearly seems to believe that’s going to happen but at this point on time, it’s safe to say that the mixed martial arts community is split when trying to determine who is going to come out on top in that electric main event.

Ahead of his upcoming fight, Roman Dolidze gave his thoughts on a possible matchup between himself and Chimaev.

Roman Dolidze wants UFC title shot

“I always wanted to fight Khamzat. He’s a great fighter. Whoever wins, it doesn’t change anything for me, but if you ask me who I want to fight, I want to fight Khamzat.”

Dolidze knows that right now, this is an unlikely showdown – but if the stars align, and he’s able to continue pushing himself to the limit at this point in his career, it could soon become very viable.