Ronda Rousey Accused of Being Rude to Production Workers Behind the Scenes

UFC fighter Miesha Tate has accused Ronda Rousey of being difficult behind the scenes during their season of The Ultimate Fighter.

As we know, Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. She achieved some great things throughout the course of her time in the sport, but we also know that she’s been faced with a lot of criticism – with most of it coming down to her perceived bad attitude.

For the longest time, Ronda Rousey was seen as untouchable in the cage. For part of that run, arguably her biggest rival was Miesha Tate, who she faced off against during a season of The Ultimate Fighter as coaches.

In a recent interview, though, Tate revealed that there was more to the story when it came to Ronda.

Miesha Tate questions Ronda Rousey’s attitude

“I think the things that people didn’t see though is like, on the Ultimate Fighter there was definitely—because there’s, you know, they clipped that up so much and there’s only…such a small bit of what you would actually see—but you know I expected her to be all pissy towards me and everything and I was like, I’m fine with that because we’re going to punch each other in the face at the end of the day.

“You know I get mine but what people didn’t get to see is like how rude she was to the people behind, you know, like the camera people, the producers, like those kinds of people who she knew that she could be a [bleep] to and she wasn’t, you know, it’s like the spoiled little girl in the family, you know, the youngest and she’s a girl and the older brother just has to deal with all, you know, all her [bleep]. It was kind of like that kind of attitude except she was a bully, too.”