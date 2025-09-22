Ronda Rousey Sparks Comeback Rumors With New Training Clips

The Ronda Rousey rumor mill is up and running again.

Ever since she last stepped inside the Octagon nearly a decade ago, rumors have continued to run rampant that the former UFC bantamweight champion was gearing up for an MMA comeback. Often times, the speculation is quickly shot down by either Dana White or Rousey herself. But this time, it feels a little different.

That’s because Rousey herself is pouring a little bit of fuel on the fire via a recent clip on Instagram.

“The first clip is my first session working with [@aj_mma] I was super self conscious, embarrassed of how much I regressed, and honestly trying my very best not to pee my pants throwing punches so soon after having baby Pā’ū,” Rousey wrote. “Second clip was yesterday, I’ve never laughed or smiled so much on the mat as I do these days. The last 6 months have been an absolute blast, feels like I have so much left to grow, and without the weight of the world on my shoulders nothing is holding me back. ‘What we learn with pleasure we never forget’ Alfred Mercier.”

After going 12-0 in her mixed martial arts career with 12-straight finishes, Rousey hit a brick wall in November 2015 named Holly Holm. ‘Rowdy’ went into the fight as one of the biggest favorites in UFC history, but was promptly beaten 59-seconds into the second round, ending her run as the most dominant force in MMA.

A year later, Rousey’s comeback bid was halted less than a minute into her clash with Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. ‘The Lioness’ properly pummeled the Olympic bronze medalist, bringing a bitter end to Rousey’s illustrious career inside the Octagon.

Ronda Rousey Finds Second Life as a WWE Superstar

Since then, Rousey has found success in the world of sports entertainment, signing with WWE and making history as one of the first women to ever headline the promotion’s annual showcase of the immortals, Wrestlemania. During her run, Rousey held four championships in WWE: the Raw Women’s Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship on two separate occasions, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with her partner Shayna Baszler.

Today, Rousey is happy to live a quiet life away from the spotlight with her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, and their two children.

With the weight of the world seemingly off her shoulders, is ‘Rowdy’ gearing up for a potential return to the Octagon? Only time will tell.