Ronda Rousey To Make UFC Return – Rivalry with Kayla Harrison on the Horizon

One of the most prominent figures in MMA history Ronda Rousey may be preparing for a return to the UFC. Rumors have surfaced suggesting she is considering a comeback, potentially to face a specific opponent in a high-profile fight; Kayla Harrison. This possibility has attracted significant attention within the MMA community and among fight fans worldwide.

Ronda Rousey’s Origin

Rousey’s career began in judo, where she made a name for herself by winning an Olympic bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. Her achievements in judo laid the foundation for her transition into MMA, a sport where she would reach global stardom. She first gained prominence fighting in Strikeforce, where her dominant performances caught the attention of the UFC.

When Rousey joined the UFC in 2013, she quickly became a central figure in the promotion’s growth, particularly for women’s divisions. Rousey was the inaugural UFC women’s bantamweight champion and defended the title multiple times, often winning her bouts in the first round. Her success was pivotal in cementing women’s MMA as a viable category in the UFC, inspiring countless female fighters and elevating the sport’s visibility.

Beyond her athletic accomplishments, Rousey’s impact on women’s sports holds social importance. She became a role model for female athletes and challenged traditional gender norms within combat sports. Rousey’s career coincided with a broader movement, helping to normalize women competing at the highest levels in MMA.

Rousey’s departure from the UFC came after consecutive losses in 2015 and 2016. These defeats, notably her knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, raised questions about her future competitiveness in the sport. Following these setbacks, she shifted her focus to appearances in entertainment and other ventures outside fighting. Her departure was seen as a result of the physical toll of competition, coupled with evolving interests beyond MMA. She then switched to WWE.

Ronda Rousey Making a Comeback

The recent rumors about Rousey’s return to the UFC focus on an apparent interest in a comeback fight against Kayla Harrison, the undefeated two-division PFL champion and Olympic judo gold medalist, plus current UFC champ. Chael Sonnen, a former UFC fighter and commentator, shared that Rousey expressed a willingness to return only if the potential opponent is Harrison. Sonnen stated, “Ronda Rousey gonna come back and going to fight the winner of Amanda-Kayla, as long as the winner is Kayla. Okay, now this is the story. This is the story and let me tell you what part of this I can confirm. I can confirm the story came from Ronda.”

Sonnen elaborated on the nature of Rousey’s potential comeback, emphasizing that she would not want to return simply to fight Amanda Nunes but has her sights set on Harrison. Sonnen also discussed what defines a true comeback in MMA, suggesting that true returns are driven by an overwhelming desire rather than conditions set by the returning athlete regarding opponents.

The possibility of a Rousey-Harrison fight carries historical significance, as it would pit two Olympic judo medalists against each other in a major MMA bout. Ronda Rousey and Kayla Harrison faced each other once in a judo match at the 2005 U.S. Judo Championships. At that time, Rousey was 18 years old and just a few weeks past her 18th birthday, while Harrison was a 15-year-old rising talent. The match was a closely contested battle between two future Olympic medalists and MMA stars. Ultimately, Rousey emerged victorious in this encounter.

Observers note that Rousey left the UFC with a mixed legacy. While she was once the dominant champion and a marketable star, her losses raised doubts about her standing as a top contender. Sonnen pointed out that “Ronda never needed to leave. Ronda was about the eighth best girl in the world,” but the competitive landscape shifted as new fighters emerged. Whether Rousey can regain her top form remains a key question.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison are poised for one of the biggest fights in women’s MMA history. Harrison, the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion and two-time Olympic judo gold medalist, earned the title by defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 316. Nunes, a former two-division UFC champion considered by many as the greatest female fighter of all time, has come out of retirement to challenge Harrison and reclaim the bantamweight title. The fight is highly anticipated and may headline a major UFC event before the end of 2025, subject to Nunes completing the required drug testing protocols for her comeback.