Ronda Rousey Declines UFC White House Fight Offer: “I got better sh*t to do”

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has made it clear that she isn’t interested in fighting at the UFC White House event next year.

As we know, Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. She made an incredible impact when she first made her way into the UFC, and while she’s been on a bit of a rollercoaster journey with both the fans and the promotion, her legacy in the sport speaks for itself.

For many years, Ronda Rousey has been tipped to make a return to MMA in some form. Given that her last two fights ended in devastating losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, you’d think that she may want the chance to come back and compete at least one more time.

In a recent interview, however, Ronda Rousey made it known that if she does come back, it won’t be at the White House.

Ronda Rousey isn't interested in fighting at the White House:



"I ain't fighting at the f***ing White House. I got better sh*t to do."



(via @TheLapsedFan) pic.twitter.com/8ChPjMkUV3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 8, 2025

“I’m not fighting at the White House. I mean, you know, after Mike Tyson being in the biggest fight of the year, you never say never. But I ain’t fighting at the f***ing White House.”

“Even if offered? I got better s*** to do. My kid needs pasta.”

There would be a great deal of interest in Rousey making her return, if only because nobody really knows what she’d look like given the amount of time she’s had off. Alas, the White House isn’t where isn’t going to happen.