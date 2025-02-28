Ronda Rousey’s Coach Admits Her $4.5 Million Career-Altering Mistake

Ronda Rousey’s former coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, has admitted that accepting a $4.5 million payday for Rousey to fight Holly Holm on short notice was a critical mistake. Speaking on Dark Side of the Cage, Tarverdyan revealed that financial incentives played a major role in the rushed decision—a choice that ultimately led to one of the most shocking upsets in UFC history.

The fight, which took place in November 2015, ended in devastating fashion, with Holm delivering a brutal head-kick knockout in the second round. Rousey, who had dominated the women’s bantamweight division up until that point, was left physically and emotionally shattered. Many fans and analysts speculated at the time that she wasn’t at her best, and now Tarverdyan has confirmed those concerns, admitting that insufficient preparation played a key role in her downfall.

“I regret it,” Tarverdyan said, acknowledging that the decision to take the fight so soon was influenced by the massive financial offer on the table. “We should have waited.”

This revelation highlights the difficult choices fighters and their teams must navigate—balancing lucrative opportunities with the need for proper training and recovery. In Rousey’s case, the rushed timeline didn’t just cost her a fight; it altered the trajectory of her career.

As Dark Side of the Cage continues to explore the highs and lows of MMA’s biggest names, Tarverdyan’s candid admission offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at a decision that changed the landscape of women’s MMA forever.