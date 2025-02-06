Jairzinho Rozenstruik Blames Paint Fumes, Injury For UFC Saudi Arabia Loss: ‘I Felt Dizzy’

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has finally spoken out after being cut from the UFC roster.

Rozenstruik endured a crushing unanimous decision defeat this past weekend against former interim UFC heavyweight title challenger Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia in Riyadh. The bout was disappointingly lopsided, prompting criticism from UFC CEO Dana White in its aftermath.

Shockingly, just two days later, news broke that “Bigi Boy” had been released from his UFC contract, bringing an end to his six-year run with the promotion.

On Thursday, Rozenstruik took to social media to address the UFC’s decision and reflect on his underwhelming performance. Interestingly, he partially attributed his struggles to the locker room’s paint fumes, claiming they left him feeling dizzy before the fight.

“I came to Riyadh to win and pull off the upset. After a strong fight week, I felt dizzy on Saturday due to the paint fumes. Then, just 70 seconds into the fight, I injured my left foot. The moment my switch kick landed on his elbow, I felt it instantly and knew the fight would play out differently than planned.

“At the end of 2018, I signed my first contract with the @ufc, embarking on an incredible journey. I’ve been honored to compete on the biggest stage, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to the UFC staff for their professionalism and support over the years. Thank you.

“From being Rookie of the Year to becoming an MMA veteran, this has been an unforgettable adventure. While this chapter closes, my story is far from over. I will continue to fight, take on new challenges, and settle unfinished business in the cage. I’m ready for whatever comes next!” Rozenstruik wrote on X.

“Bigi Boy” made his Octagon debut in in February 2019 with a third-round knockout victory over Junior Albini, eventually amassing a promotional record of 9-6, with eight of those wins coming by knockout.

However, Rozenstruik struggled to find his rhythm in the later stages of his tenure, falling short of his true potential as he went 5-6 in his last 11 outings.