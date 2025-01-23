Cory Sandhagen: ‘I Have The Style That Will Beat Merab Dvalishvili’

Cory Sandhagen is one of the top contenders in the bantamweight division but several key losses have stopped him from claiming UFC gold to this point. He’s been beaten by the likes of Umar Nurmagomedov, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling in the past but “The Sandman” is always circling the title picture meaning that he’s never too far away from getting the next shot.

In a recent YouTube video on his channel, Sandhagen looked to breakdown the recent bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and his former opponent, Nurmagomedov. The current titleholder is one of the few top names at 135-pounds that Sandhagen is yet to meet inside the Octagon and despite the incredible performance that “The Machine” delivered this past weekend at UFC 311, it’s obviously a fight that intrigues the #4-ranked contender.

“Umar’s definitely a really good fighter,” Sandhagen said on his YouTube channel. “He beat me. He’s better than I am stylistically. That being said, styles make fights. If you’re going to be a guy that fights against Merab, you have to have really, really, really good footwork and be able to defend the takedowns in an energy efficient way. Merab has fought O’Malley, beat him pretty decisively. Yan, beat him pretty decisively. Umar, beat him pretty decisively. Those are the three guys that are ahead of me. I should be next in line.”

With that analysis in mind and his position in the division, Sandhagen believes that he would be an interesting matchup for the reigning champion because of the clash of styles. He acknowledged that it would be a “tough sell” and he’s not going to call out Dvalishvili but nevertheless, “The Sandman” believes that he might be the man to dethrone the Georgian.